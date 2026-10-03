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Asian Games 2026: India vs Pakistan final, Shreyas Iyer wins toss and opts to bat first

Shreyas Iyer-led Team India opted to bat first against Pakistan in the men's cricket final of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 at the Karogi Sports Park here on Saturday.  

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 10:02 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 10:02 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: India vs Pakistan final, Shreyas Iyer wins toss and opts to bat first
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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