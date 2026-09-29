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Asian Games 2026: Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out, Bangladesh face Malaysia in Quarterfinal

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out of the Asian Games 2026 due to a prolonged fever and will return home. His absence comes ahead of Bangladesh's quarterfinal against Malaysia, with rain also threatening to disrupt the knockout clash.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 09:44 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out, Bangladesh face Malaysia in Quarterfinal
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026: Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out, Bangladesh face Malaysia in Quarterfinal
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