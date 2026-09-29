/Asian Games 2026: Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out, Bangladesh face Malaysia in Quarterfinal

Bangladesh have suffered a setback ahead of their Asian Games 2026 knockout clash against Malaysia, with star batter and Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto ruled out of the tournament due to illness.
Shanto, who has been dealing with a fever, will return to Bangladesh on September 29 after being assessed by the Bangladesh contingent doctor, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physiotherapist and the local medical team.
The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) confirmed Shanto's withdrawal from the Games, with the batter having missed the team's scheduled practice session on Monday.
According to BCB physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam Khan, Shanto's fever began during his flight and has continued for four days.
"Najmul Hossain Shanto has been suffering from a fever ever since returning from his flight. In fact, the fever started during the flight itself," Bayjedul said. The physiotherapist added that Shanto's condition had affected his physical strength, while blood tests showed the presence of infectious agents.
However, Shanto tested negative for both COVID-19 and influenza. Despite the negative viral tests, his continued fever and weakness meant that he would not recover in time to participate in the latter stages of the tournament. "Since he is still suffering from fever after four days and considering the extent of weakness in his body, recovering in time before the final will be impossible," Bayjedul said.
Shanto's absence comes just before Bangladesh's men's cricket quarterfinal against Malaysia on Tuesday.
Bangladesh captain Litton Das said his team could opt for a bowling-heavy combination, with the conditions in Japan expected to assist the bowlers. "I think the wicket favours the bowlers. We will try to play the best bowlers we have and maintain the overall team combination - five bowlers and six batsmen," Litton said.
Bangladesh's preparations have also been affected by rain, with the team forced to train on a football field on Monday. The weather has already disrupted the Asian Games cricket schedule, with two quarterfinal matches abandoned without a ball being bowled. Bangladesh could also progress to the semifinals in case of a washout against Malaysia, depending on the tournament's qualification rules and their higher ICC T20I ranking.
Shanto had returned to Bangladesh's T20I setup after nearly 16 months when he was selected for the Asian Games squad. His withdrawal is also significant with Bangladesh scheduled to play a one-off Test against Afghanistan from October 9. The BCB's decision to send Shanto home comes with the upcoming Test assignment in mind, allowing the batter to continue his recovery ahead of the series.
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