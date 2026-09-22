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Asian Games 2026: Pakistan women win bronze medal after 31-run victory over Bangladesh

Pakistan women secured the Asian Games 2026 bronze medal after defeating Bangladesh by 31 runs in the third-place playoff. Captain Fatima Sana’s crucial 45 helped Pakistan post 145/8 before Bangladesh were restricted to 114/7. 

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 09:33 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 09:33 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Pakistan women win bronze medal after 31-run victory over Bangladesh
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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