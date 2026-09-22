/Asian Games 2026: Pakistan women win bronze medal after 31-run victory over Bangladesh

Pakistan women's cricket team secured the bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Bangladesh by 31 runs in the third-place playoff at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday.
Pakistan, who had lost to Sri Lanka in the semifinal, posted 145/8 after being sent in to bat. Bangladesh were then restricted to 114/7 in their 20 overs as Pakistan completed a 31-run victory.
Pakistan found themselves in trouble at 67/5 before captain Fatima Sana produced a crucial counter-attacking innings. She scored 45 off 30 balls, including three fours and three sixes, to help Pakistan reach a competitive total. Gull Feroza also contributed 31 off 23 balls.
Bangladesh's bowlers had kept Pakistan under pressure for much of the innings. Nahida Akter and Shorna Akter picked up two wickets each, while Ritu Moni also claimed two wickets.
Chasing 146, Bangladesh struggled to maintain the required scoring rate and finished on 114/7 in 20 overs. Shorna Akter provided resistance with a 46-run knock, but Bangladesh could not build enough partnerships to challenge Pakistan's total. Pakistan's disciplined bowling ensured they stayed in control during the latter stages of the chase.
The bronze medal adds another podium finish to Pakistan women's cricket at the Asian Games. Pakistan had previously won gold medals in the women's cricket competition at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games. The Pakistan Cricket Board had also confirmed that the team finished fourth in the previous edition in 2022.
Pakistan had reached the 2026 semifinals after beating Thailand by three wickets in a rain-affected quarterfinal. They then lost to Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the semifinal, with Chamari Athapaththu scoring an unbeaten 83 in Sri Lanka's successful chase.
The women's cricket gold medal match between India and Sri Lanka is scheduled for Tuesday, September 22. India reached the final after defeating Bangladesh by 114 runs in the second semifinal, while Sri Lanka advanced after beating Pakistan by eight wickets.
India posted 195/4 against Bangladesh, with Shafali Verma scoring a 49-ball century, before bowling Bangladesh out for 81. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, chased down Pakistan's 177/4 with 13 balls to spare in the first semifinal.
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