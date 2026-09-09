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Asian Games 2026: Pratika Rawal replaces injured Jemimah Rodrigues in India squad

Jemimah Rodrigues, a key pillar in India's middle order, continues to nurse a hamstring injury that she suffered during her stint with Southern Brave in The Hundred early last month. The injury had previously ruled Jemimah out of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai as well. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 11:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Pratika Rawal replaces injured Jemimah Rodrigues in India squad
Image Credit: BCCI Women/X

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: Pratika Rawal replaces injured Jemimah Rodrigues in India squad
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