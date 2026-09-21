/Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma in focus as India face Sri Lanka in gold-medal clash (preview)

Defending champions India will face Sri Lanka in the women’s cricket final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Tuesday, setting up a repeat of the gold-medal clash from Hangzhou 2023.



The final will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, with the match scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST. India will look to retain the title after a dominant run through the knockout stages, while Sri Lanka will attempt to avenge their defeat in the previous Asian Games final.