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Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma in focus as India face Sri Lanka in gold-medal clash (preview)

India will look to retain the title after a dominant run through the knockout stages, while Sri Lanka will attempt to avenge their defeat in the previous Asian Games final.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma in focus as India face Sri Lanka in gold-medal clash (preview)
Image Credit: AI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma in focus as India face Sri Lanka in gold-medal clash (preview)
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