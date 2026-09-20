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Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma’s century powers India into gold medal final after 114-run win

Shafali Verma’s unbeaten century and a superb bowling display powered India Women to a 114-run win over Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2026 semifinal. India will now face Sri Lanka in the gold-medal clash on Tuesday, with Bangladesh set to meet Pakistan in the bronze-medal match.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 02:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 02:05 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma’s century powers India into gold medal final after 114-run win
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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