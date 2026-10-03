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Asian Games 2026: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs to win men’s cricket bronze

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 63 runs to win the men’s cricket bronze medal at Asian Games 2026. Tharindu Ratnayake’s explosive 65 off 32 balls powered Sri Lanka to victory.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 11:16 AM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 11:16 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 63 runs to win men’s cricket bronze
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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