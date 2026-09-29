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Asian Games 2026: Sri Lanka reach semifinals without playing after Nepal quarterfinal washout

Sri Lanka advanced to the Asian Games 2026 semifinals after their quarterfinal against Nepal was washed out by rain. They progressed on the basis of their higher ICC T20I ranking and will face defending champions India in the last four.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 08:55 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 08:55 AM IST
Asian Games 2026: Sri Lanka reach semifinals without playing after Nepal quarterfinal washout
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Asian Games 2026: Sri Lanka reach semifinals without playing after Nepal quarterfinal washout
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