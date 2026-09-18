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Asian Games 2026: Who is Quimcy Dsouza? Meet India’s Teqball star eyeing historic medal

Quimcy Dsouza has reached the Asian Games teqball semifinals and is one win away from a historic medal for India. The 24-year-old Mumbai-born athlete switched from football and athletics to teqball in 2022 and has since become a seven-time national champion.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 06:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
Asian Games 2026: Who is Quimcy Dsouza? Meet India’s Teqball star eyeing historic medal
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Asian Games 2026: Who is Quimcy Dsouza? Meet India’s Teqball star eyeing historic medal
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