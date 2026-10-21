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  • /Asian Para Games 2026, Day 3: Simran, Praveen, Sachin Khilari win gold medals as India rules track and field (Roundup)  

Asian Para Games 2026, Day 3: Simran, Praveen, Sachin Khilari win gold medals as India rules track and field (Roundup)  

India continued its strong showing in para-athletics at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Japan as Simran, Praveen, and Sachin Khilari won gold medals on Wednesday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 09:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 09:43 PM IST
Asian Para Games 2026, Day 3: Simran, Praveen, Sachin Khilari win gold medals as India rules track and field (Roundup)  
Image Credit: IANS/SAI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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