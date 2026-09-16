/Asif Nazrul named in Bangladesh’s T20 WC withdrawal: Inquiry reveals what happened

Bangladesh’s decision to stay away from the 2026 T20 World Cup has taken another turn after a government appointed inquiry committee identified former youth and sports adviser Asif Nazrul as the key figure behind the decision.
The three member panel released its findings on Tuesday after examining the circumstances surrounding Bangladesh’s absence from the tournament, which was staged in India and Sri Lanka. The investigation was set up to establish how the decision was reached and to examine the roles played by the authorities involved.
What The Inquiry Found
The committee was headed by Dr A.K.M. Oli Ullah, additional secretary of the youth and sports ministry’s administration wing. Former Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar, who is now the country’s chief selector, and Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Faisal Dastgir were the other two members.
According to the 22 page report, the panel interviewed 12 people as part of its investigation. Among those whose accounts were considered were Bangladesh T20I captain Litton Kumar Das and Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, along with officials and other individuals connected to the episode.
The findings stated that the Bangladesh Cricket Board supported the position taken by the sports ministry, which was headed by Nazrul at the time. Another key conclusion was that the withdrawal did not originate from a collective decision by the BCB board or the highest level of the government.
Speaking at a press conference, Dastgir directly attributed responsibility to Nazrul and the interim government that was in power at the time.
‘Based on what emerged from the investigation, our discussions with the relevant people, media reports and everything else, it can be said that the person responsible for not going to the World Cup was then youth and sports adviser Asif Nazrul. The government at the time and he were responsible,’ Faisal said.
He also made the committee’s position on Bangladesh’s participation clear.
‘Bangladesh definitely should have gone to play in the World Cup,’ he added.
Security Concerns And Mustafizur Episode
The withdrawal came amid heightened tensions surrounding Bangladesh’s participation in India. The controversy intensified after Kolkata Knight Riders released Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad following the BCCI’s decision concerning Bangladesh players.
The inquiry report, however, indicated that the Mustafizur episode involved an Indian domestic competition and should not have been treated as a reason to pull Bangladesh out of an international tournament. The committee also recorded that the decision to keep the national side away was linked to security concerns.
Bangladesh had approached the International Cricket Council with a request to move its matches from India to Sri Lanka. The ICC ultimately did not agree to the venue change, with the tournament too close for such a switch, while Bangladesh maintained its position and did not send the team.
Nazrul Defends The Decision
The inquiry findings were followed by a response from Nazrul himself. In a statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday evening, he said the decision had primarily been his own and questioned why the ministry had investigated the matter after such a long period. He maintained that he had previously spoken publicly about his role. The inquiry has therefore provided a formal account of how Bangladesh came to miss the 2026 T20 World Cup, while also placing the sports ministry and the BCB’s role in the decision under renewed scrutiny.
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