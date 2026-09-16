/Asif Nazrul named in Bangladesh’s T20 WC withdrawal: Inquiry reveals what happened

The inquiry findings were followed by a response from Nazrul himself. In a statement posted on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday evening, he said the decision had primarily been his own and questioned why the ministry had investigated the matter after such a long period. He maintained that he had previously spoken publicly about his role. The inquiry has therefore provided a formal account of how Bangladesh came to miss the 2026 T20 World Cup, while also placing the sports ministry and the BCB’s role in the decision under renewed scrutiny.