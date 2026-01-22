'Asked ICC for...', Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam’s last-ditch plea as Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 fate hangs in balance

Bangladesh’s participation in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup remains uncertain after Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam revealed that he has asked the International Cricket Council for time to speak to his government “for one last time”. His statement comes after the ICC rejected Bangladesh’s request to move its matches from India to Sri Lanka, even as concerns persist at the government level.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Aminul confirmed that the ICC has allowed him a narrow 24 to 48 hour window to return with a final response from Dhaka. “I asked the ICC board for time” Aminul made it clear that the request was personal and urgent. “I asked the ICC board for time to talk to my government for one last time,” he said. “They said it’s a valid point, and gave me 24 or 48 hours to get back to them.” He stressed that he does not want to put pressure on the government, acknowledging that the decision goes beyond cricket alone. “I don’t want to put pressure on the government. We know that India is not secure for us. We remain in the stance that we want to play in Sri Lanka,” Aminul added. “I know the ICC denied us but we will talk to the government one more time. I will inform the ICC about the government’s feedback.”

“Hoping for a miracle from the ICC”

When asked what could realistically be achieved in such a short time, Aminul admitted the odds were slim but said he was still holding on to hope. “I am hoping for a miracle from the ICC. Who doesn’t want to play in the World Cup?” he said. He underlined that the desire to participate is shared across all levels in Bangladesh cricket and government. “The Bangladesh players want to play the World Cup. The Bangladesh government wants Bangladesh to play the World Cup. But we don’t think India is safe for our players,” Aminul said.

Government decision goes beyond cricket

Aminul also explained why the issue cannot be reduced to players’ willingness alone. “A government doesn’t only consider the players, but they consider all factors when it takes a decision,” he said, reinforcing that broader security and political assessments are at play. This framing places the BCB in a difficult position, caught between an ICC deadline and government reservations.

ICC’s stance remains unchanged

Earlier, the ICC confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2026 will proceed as scheduled, with Bangladesh’s matches to be played in India. The decision followed an ICC Board meeting held via video conference, convened specifically to address the BCB’s request for relocation. According to the ICC, independent security assessments found no credible threat to Bangladesh players, officials, media, or fans at any Indian venue. The governing body also noted that changing venues so close to the tournament would undermine the integrity of ICC events and set an unhealthy precedent for future tournaments. An ICC spokesperson stated that extensive correspondence and detailed security plans, including layered federal and state law enforcement support, had already been shared with the BCB.

Bangladesh’s fixtures if talks fail

If there is no reversal, Bangladesh are scheduled to begin their campaign on February 7 against West Indies at Eden Gardens. They will then face Italy and England in Kolkata before travelling to Mumbai to play Nepal at Wankhede Stadium. Aminul Islam’s full statement captures the gravity of the moment for Bangladesh cricket. His words reflect a board trying to balance national policy, player ambition, and international obligations. With the ICC firm and the clock ticking, the next 48 hours will decide whether Bangladesh take the field at the T20 World Cup or step away under extraordinary circumstances.