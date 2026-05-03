Aspiring 19 year old cricketer tragically ends life following selection setback in Puducherry

A 19-year-old female cricketer has died by suicide in Puducherry following the conclusion of selection trials for the regional T20 women's cricket team. The young athlete was reportedly devastated after her name was excluded from the final squad list.

Incident Details and Background

The deceased has been identified as Angel Gangwani, a 19-year-old college student who had been undergoing intensive cricket training in Puducherry. She was the daughter of Kashmir Kumar, a GST superintendent who has been based in Chennai for the last twelve years.

Angel had resided in a rented accommodation in Sokkanathanpet for the past two years while pursuing her education as a second-year BBA student at a private college located in Velrampet.

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Circumstances of the Tragedy

According to reports from the Times of India, Angel was training at a coaching facility in Thilaspet. She recently participated in the selection trials for the Puducherry T20 cricket team held in Thutipet. When the final roster was released without her name, she reportedly became deeply dejected and withdrew from her social circle.

The timeline of the event was detailed in a complaint filed by her landlord:

Wednesday, 8:00 PM: Angel returned to her rented room after a practice session.

Late Wednesday Night: Her coach attempted to contact her via telephone but received no response.

Discovery: Concerned by the lack of communication, the coach visited her residence where he discovered her hanging from a ceiling fan.

Medical Response: The coach and landlord immediately transported her to the government medical college hospital in Kathirkamam, where medical staff pronounced her dead on arrival.

The Mental Health Crisis in Cricket

The evolution of cricket into a high-pressure, high-visibility sport has brought the mental health of its participants into sharp focus. Aspiring athletes often face immense performance demands, constant scrutiny, and volatile career trajectories.

Domestic and grassroots players, in particular, deal with specific stressors including:

Uncertainty regarding team selection.

Limited professional opportunities.

Financial instability.

The psychological weight of being excluded from squads.

While international icons like Ben Stokes and Glenn Maxwell have openly stepped away from the game to prioritize their well-being thereby helping to normalize these conversations support systems at the domestic level remain insufficient.

Identity and Professional Pressure

A significant but often ignored factor in these tragedies is the intersection of identity and self-worth. For many athletes, cricket is more than a career; it defines who they are. Consequently, a dip in form, a physical injury, or a failure to be selected can feel like a profound personal failure rather than a standard professional setback. Establishing healthier environments at the grassroots level is essential to prevent such devastating outcomes in the future.