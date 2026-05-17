'At CSK winning finals almost felt like...': Josh Hazlewood reveals why winning IPL with RCB felt bigger than CSK

Josh Hazlewood recently shared his thoughts on the distinct emotional variance between winning an Indian Premier League championship with Royal Challengers Bengaluru compared to securing the silverware earlier in his career with Chennai Super Kings. The elite speedster, who was a vital cog in the victorious 2021 campaign for CSK, confessed that the inaugural IPL trophy secured by RCB carried a significantly heavier emotional weight due to the franchise's extensive and agonizing wait for championship glory.

Hazlewood acted as a primary catalyst during the historic, breakthrough championship season for RCB in IPL 2025 and has maintained his status as a frontline bowling weapon for the franchise throughout the current 2026 tournament.

Routine Excellence vs A Long-Awaited Breakthrough

When examining the contrasting environments of both championship wins, Hazlewood noted that hoisting the trophy with Chennai Super Kings carried an aura of routine expectation because of that particular franchise's continuous history of dominance over multiple years.

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"It was special for me to do it for the guys who'd been here for 18 years," Hazlewood remarked. "Some of the support staff had been here a long time without much reward, so it was great to win one there. At CSK, winning finals almost felt like normality, like it was just another year where we were in the final or winning it."

The Australian frontline quick went on to clarify the specific reasons why the monumental barrier broken by Bengaluru provided such profound gratification to everyone involved.

"Here, it felt like the franchise had really earned that first one," he added.

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A Transition Toward Composure and Process-Driven Stability

In tandem with comparing the titles, Hazlewood offered praise for the structural atmosphere established within the contemporary RCB camp. He shed light on the enhanced level of peace and composure enveloping the squad when contrasted with the environment of his previous tenure with the Bengaluru-based team.

"I think there's a lot more calmness around the group now," Hazlewood stated. "The team itself is more experienced and there are some really seasoned people in both the playing group and support staff. Earlier, it probably felt a bit more like a rollercoaster based purely on results. Now it feels more level and process-driven rather than emotional."

Hazlewood Anchors the Bowling Department in the Ongoing 2026 Season

The seasoned international pacer has consistently served as one of the most trustworthy assets for RCB over the course of the previous two IPL tournaments. His elite capability to execute plans under heavy pressure, primarily during the opening powerplay restrictions and the frantic death overs, has been central to the competitive resurgence of Bengaluru. The Australian spearhead has accumulated a tally of 11 wickets across nine appearances for RCB during this active season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently stringing together another highly productive IPL journey in 2026, successfully occupying the peak position on the competition points table and maintaining their standing as frontrunners to defend their crown. Josh Hazlewood’s highly efficient tandem with fellow veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has granted immense equilibrium and tactical authority to the team's bowling unit over the course of the ongoing summer.