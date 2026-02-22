'At end of day who won...': Mohsin Naqvi's dirty politics behind Bangladesh’s WC boycott exposed

As the T20 World Cup 2026 progresses without the presence of the Bangladesh national team, former Asian Cricket Council (ACC) CEO and veteran BCB official Syed Ashraful Haque has provided a scathing critique of the board’s leadership. In a bombshell interview, Haque alleged that BCB President Aminul Islam was manipulated into a "trap" by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi, leading to a decision that has cost the nation millions in revenue and sidelined its premier athletes.

The Mohsin Naqvi Influence

Haque’s explosive claims, made during an interview with RevSportz on February 19, suggest that the decision to boycott matches in India was not a purely internal matter. He pointed toward Mohsin Naqvi, who currently serves as the ACC President, as a primary architect behind the BCB’s stance.

“Possibly, though I prefer not to discuss politics. As a cricket administrator, I focus on honesty and commitment. Aminul Islam, likely being naive, was influenced by Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, the current ACC president, who persuaded him to go along. At the end of the day, who won?” Haque stated.

The former official argued that the BCB President failed to navigate the complexities of international sports governance, choosing political optics over the professional welfare of the squad. “He lacks an understanding of international cricket diplomacy. He walked into a trap, overly concerned with pleasing the government rather than protecting his players, who are the nation’s greatest assets,” Haque added.

The Injustice to a Golden Generation

The withdrawal is particularly painful for the senior members of the squad. Haque noted that the absence of Bangladesh from the global stage is a massive disservice to established stars who are nearing the final phase of their careers.

“Players like Liton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, and Najmul Shanto are in their early 30s: missing this World Cup is an injustice to them,” he remarked. By failing to participate, these athletes have lost what may be their final opportunity to represent their country in a T20 World Cup.

The Mustafizur Rahman Incident as a Catalyst

The root of the conflict was the BCCI’s directive to Kolkata Knight Riders to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman on security grounds. While the interim government in Dhaka, led by Muhammad Yunus, viewed this as a slight against national dignity, Haque believes the reaction was disproportionate and lacked diplomatic foresight.

“I always believed the decision taken by the Bangladesh government at the time was premature. There was no justification for such a drastic decision simply because Mustafizur Rahman was not allowed to play in the IPL in India. We had ample time to negotiate with the BCCI and, if necessary, the Indian government,” Haque explained.

He further noted that the ICC had already fulfilled its obligation to provide security, and any additional concerns should have been addressed through formal requests for assurances rather than a total boycott.

Consequence of Defiance

The ICC eventually replaced Bangladesh with Scotland after the BCB failed to meet multiple ultimatums regarding their travel to India. This administrative self-destruction has left Bangladesh cricket in a state of isolation, with Haque’s revelations highlighting a profound failure in leadership and international diplomacy that may affect the nation's standing in global cricket for years to come.