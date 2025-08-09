Former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath has confidently predicted a 5-0 whitewash in favor of Australia against England in the upcoming 2025-26 Ashes series starting November 21 in Perth. McGrath expressed strong belief in the Australian team's strength at home, citing key players like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon firing in familiar conditions. He highlighted England's poor recent record Down Under and questioned if they could even manage a Test victory.

McGrath told BBC Radio 5 Live, “It's very rare for me to make a prediction, isn't it? And I can't make a different one – 5-0. I'm very confident with our team. When you've got Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon firing in their home conditions, it's going to be pretty tough... Plus, that track record England have had, it'd be interesting to see if they can win a Test”.

In response, former England pacer Stuart Broad reacted with humor and cheekiness, reminding McGrath that it is still quite early before the series starts and England have not even arrived in Australia yet. On X (formerly Twitter), Broad wrote, “It’s August!! At least let us land, Glenn”. This highlights the competitive banter between the two cricketing greats ahead of the fiercely contested Ashes.

England’s recent struggles in Australia include no Ashes series wins there since 2010-11, when Andrew Strauss captained the side. The last four Ashes series in Australia have overwhelmingly favored the hosts, including results of 4-0, 4-0, 5-0. The 2025-26 series venues include Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney, with the second Test at the Gabba being a day-night match and the series concluding at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting January 4, 2026.

Stokes’ England team, fresh from a 2-2 draw in the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India, faces an uphill challenge against a dominant Australian squad led by Pat Cummins and bolstered by experienced bowlers. This exchange reflects the usual pre-series prediction confidence from Australian legends and the witty retorts from England’s side, setting the tone for a thrilling Ashes campaign