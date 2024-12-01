Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has opened up on the future of premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who didn't find a place in India's Playing XI in the first Test against Australia in Perth. Notably, India rested their senior spinners Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja and preferred Sundar in the first Test of the ongoing series against Australia.

According to Harbhajan, Ashwin has done a phenomenal job for India but the Indian team management is preparing Washington Sundar for the near future when the former calls time.

The 25-year-old Sundar scored 33 runs across two innings and picked two wickets in 17 overs in Perth Test.

"I think that's what their long term plan is. Ravichandran Ashwin has done a phenomenal job playing for India in taking all those wickets in his career. But now that he is at that stage, at the age of 38, so that's why they have kept Washington Sundar with them whenever R Ashwin will retire," Harbhajan told PTI on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.

"The team thinks that they have to prepare Washington, so I think they are working on the same path," he added.

The former off-spinner was also might pleased by India's win in the series opener at the Optus Stadium

"It was the most important win for India because Perth has always been a very happy hunting ground for Australia," said Harbhajan.

"To beat them in their backyard is always very difficult, but this is a ground where the happiness of winning doubles because here they consider themselves very strong at this venue.” “So, well done to team India, they played phenomenal cricket and I hope this will continue and India go on to win this series 4-1," he added.

The 44-year-old also said that winning the first Test notwithstanding, another Test in the series will set India on the path to the World Test Championship final.

"If they win another game, I think India will definitely go into the WTC but it's not important to reach there, it's important to win we will reach there," he said.