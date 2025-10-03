Athiya Shetty Reacts To KL Rahul’s Stellar Home Century Against West Indies

KL Rahul delivered a commanding performance in Ahmedabad, crafting his second Test century on home soil after nearly nine years. In doing so, he now has 10 hundreds as an opener, a tally that surpasses Rohit Sharma’s total in that role. As Rahul crossed this milestone, his wife, Athiya Shetty, took to Instagram Stories to share her joy: she captioned her post “The Best For His Best.” The heartfelt message underscored both the deep bond between them and her genuine pride in his cricketing journey.

A Celebration Beyond Numbers

Rahul’s innings was more than sheer runs; it was a testament to patience, mental resilience, and refined skill. That Athiya responded so simply yet meaningfully reflects how home milestones and personal victories often intertwine. Fans and cricket lovers alike saw her post as more than just support; it was a celebration of his comeback, perseverance, and triumph.

Athiya Shetty's Instagram story for KL Rahul. _ pic.twitter.com/m0ql1cwTWE — ____________ (@harsh_hpt) October 3, 2025

Wider Reactions & Legacy

This milestone places Rahul ahead of Rohit in the chart of India’s opening centuries. It also stirred buzz across media and social platforms, not just for the record, but for the emotional resonance behind the achievement. When an athlete’s family records the moment, it adds a layer of human story to stats and scorecards.

As Rahul continues his red-ball resurgence, moments like these, on and off the field, help shape not just his legacy, but the narrative of a cricketer backed by love, determination, and quiet celebrations.