Athiya Shetty’s Heartfelt Instagram Post After KL Rahul’s Headingley Century Wins The Internet

When KL Rahul walked onto the Headingley turf for the second innings of the first Test against England, there was more than just a personal milestone at stake. With India teetering after early wickets, the 33-year-old right-hander answered his critics and captains alike with a sublime century — his ninth in Test cricket — that not only steadied the Indian innings but elevated him into the pantheon of elite Indian openers in overseas conditions.

A Century to Remember in SENA Conditions

Rahul’s unbeaten 120 off 227 deliveries was a masterclass in patience, temperament, and technical superiority. Striking 15 crisp boundaries and operating at a composed strike rate of 52.86, Rahul navigated England’s seaming conditions with elegance. His knock was not merely about runs — it was about resilience.

This marked his sixth century in SENA countries and third in England, putting him ahead of legends like Rahul Dravid in terms of hundreds scored on English soil. In fact, he now stands alongside Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma with the most Test centuries as an Indian opener against England — four apiece.

Athiya’s “Special” Tribute Steals Hearts

Off the field, the century drew as much attention on social media as it did on the pitch. Athiya Shetty, Rahul’s wife and Bollywood actor, was quick to post a heartfelt message on her Instagram stories, calling the innings “special.” It was a proud, intimate moment that resonated deeply with fans who have followed their journey — from style statements to stadium cheers.

Adding to the fun was actor Arjun Kapoor, who playfully shared Rahul’s off-drives had “inspired” him in Bandra, evoking smiles with a cheeky post that read, “@klrahul stunning off-drives while scoring his beautiful century in Headingley. Inspiring me in Bandra!!”

Dominating the English Bowling Attack

Rahul’s innings was built on the back of a crucial 195-run partnership with Rishabh Pant, who scored an explosive 118. The duo rescued India from a precarious 92/3, taking them to a dominant 298/4 before rain interrupted proceedings late on Day 3. The partnership wasn’t just about survival — it was about taking the attack to the opposition, pushing England’s bowlers on the back foot.

Earlier, Brydon Carse had drawn first blood for England by dismissing Shubman Gill cheaply. But Rahul’s composure at the crease was a stark contrast to the wobbles at the top. In a game where momentum shifted frequently, Rahul's knock stood as a symbol of control.

Rahul’s Record-Breaking Numbers in England

Rahul’s love affair with English conditions is evident in the numbers. Across 10 Test matches in England, he has now accumulated 776 runs at an average of 40.84, with three centuries — a testament to his adaptability and skill. His career-best score of 149, also scored in England, had hinted at his potential. Now, with 137 runs off 247 balls in the second innings before falling, he has proved that class is permanent.

With this innings, Rahul has leapfrogged Gavaskar and Dravid in the list of Indian openers with the most hundreds in England. He also inches closer to Gavaskar’s all-time SENA record for Indian openers — just four hundreds shy of that iconic tally.

Redemption, Rebirth, and a Statement

For a player who once struggled to cement his place in the Indian Test squad, Rahul’s resurgence at the top of the order is one of the most compelling stories in Indian cricket. Following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from Test cricket, Rahul has embraced the opener’s role again with newfound maturity and confidence.

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar recently remarked that Rahul wasn’t fully aware of his true potential. After Headingley, there is little doubt: Rahul has found his rhythm and identity in red-ball cricket — and he’s here to stay.