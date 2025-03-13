‘Auction Was a Nerve-Wracking Experience’: KL Rahul Reflects On IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul revealed the emotions he felt when his name came up in last year's mega auction and his opinion on the franchise's team combination ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. After spending three seasons as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper, Rahul parted ways with the franchise and enrolled his name for the mega auction. Following a fierce bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) entered the action and got an opener, captain and wicketkeeper-batter option in Rahul for a hefty sum of Rs 14 crore.

"The auction was a nerve-wracking experience. As a player, not knowing which team you will end up with is never easy. Over the years, I've seen how unpredictable auctions can be--there's no fixed pattern to how things unfold. Having been a captain for the last three seasons, I have been actively involved in the process of building a team," Rahul told JioStar.

Rahul, who was overwhelmed with feelings of anxiousness, nervousness, and excitement, was happy to join the Capitals and is now looking ahead to the new season. "I understand the kind of pressure franchises face when assembling a squad. But from a player's perspective, it's even tougher because your career is at stake. The auction can shape a player's future or present unexpected challenges. I was definitely nervous, even a little anxious. But at the same time, I knew this was the right step for my career. There was excitement too, though it didn't last very long because reality sets in quickly," he said.

"I'm really happy to be joining the Delhi Capitals. Parth Jindal, the team's owner, is a close friend, and we have spent a lot of time outside of cricket discussing various things. I know how passionate he is about the sport, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this team. We have a strong squad, and I'm looking forward to the season ahead," he added.

While analysing the depth of the squad, Rahul admits it is a "solid" team and is "excited" to play alongside skilled stars, including Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. "This will be a new experience for me, joining a new franchise, possibly my fourth or fifth team in the IPL. I feel both excited and a little nervous. Every time you step into a new team environment, a lot of thoughts cross your mind, how the players will be, how the owners run the team, how the fans will respond, all of that. So, it's a mix of emotions. Looking at the squad and how the management has built the team, it looks like a well-balanced side with most areas covered," he said.

"There's a great combination of experienced players and young talent, and I'm excited to play alongside some incredibly skilled youngsters and learn from them as well. With players like Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, many of whom I have played with before, we have a solid squad. I can't wait for the IPL to begin," he added. Rahul, who recently lifted the Champions Trophy with India, will face his former side as Capitals open its campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on March 24.