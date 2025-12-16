Auqib Nabi Dar Breaks Records, Becomes Costliest Player From Kashmir In IPL

Auqib Nabi Dar etched his name into the history books after being sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 crore at the IPL 2026 auction, making him the most expensive cricketer from Kashmir ever to be picked in the league. The 29-year-old pacer from Baramulla, north Kashmir, surpassed the previous record held by Rasikh Salam Dar, who was bought for ₹6 crore.

The massive bid is being widely viewed as a reward for Dar’s remarkable consistency in domestic cricket, particularly his standout performances over the past two seasons.

Domestic Dominance Earns IPL Breakthrough

Representing Jammu & Kashmir on the domestic circuit, Auqib Nabi Dar has been one of the most reliable fast bowlers in Indian domestic cricket. His breakthrough season came in the 2024–25 Ranji Trophy, where he finished as the leading seamer for his side and the second-highest wicket-taker overall, claiming 44 wickets at an outstanding average of 13.93.

Dar further underlined his growing reputation in the 2025 Duleep Trophy, where he made history by becoming the first bowler to take four wickets in four consecutive deliveries during a match against East Zone. In the build-up to the IPL auction, he also showcased his white-ball credentials by picking up 15 wickets in seven matches in a domestic T20 tournament, highlighting his adaptability across formats.

Known for his ability to swing the new ball both ways, Dar’s journey has not been smooth. He went unsold in multiple previous IPL auctions, but his sustained domestic excellence finally forced franchises to take notice.

Emotional Celebrations in Baramulla After Historic Sale

At the IPL 2026 auction, Delhi Capitals secured Auqib Nabi Dar for ₹8.40 crore, nearly 28 times his base price of ₹30 lakh, following an intense bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The purchase marked Dar’s maiden IPL contract.

Moments after the announcement, emotional celebrations erupted in Baramulla. At his ancestral home, family members were seen distributing sweets, embracing one another, and offering prayers in gratitude. Hundreds of locals, including members of the regional cricket fraternity, gathered to celebrate, turning the neighborhood into a festive scene.

The moment has been hailed as historic for cricket in the Kashmir Valley, with Dar’s success being seen as a powerful inspiration for young cricketers in the region and a testament to the untapped talent emerging from Jammu & Kashmir.