/Auqib Nabi gets maiden India call-up, replaces Jasprit Bumrah in Test squad for Sri Lanka series

Auqib Nabi, the 29-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder from Jammu & Kashmir, has earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15, after being named as a replacement for injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Monday that Bumrah has been ruled out of the tour due to an ongoing left knee injury sustained during the recent ODI series against England.
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The 31-year-old Bumrah was originally named in the travelling squad but failed to recover in time. The BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru opted to rest the pacer to avoid risking long-term damage ahead of a busy international calendar.
"Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka as he has not yet fully recovered from the left knee injury sustained during the ODI series against England. The Men's Selection Committee has named Auqib Nabi as Bumrah's replacement. The Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler earns his maiden call-up to the senior national team," the BCCI said on Monday.
Nabi's selection comes on the back of an outstanding domestic campaign, where he emerged as a relentless force to reckon with. The 29-year-old right-arm seamer claimed 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy last season and played a pivotal role in guiding Jammu & Kashmir to its maiden title victory. Over the last two Ranji campaigns, Nabi has amassed a staggering tally of 104 wickets.
Hailing from Baramulla, Nabi becomes the first cricketer from the Kashmir Valley - and the third from Jammu & Kashmir overall, after Parvez Rasool and Umran Malik - to earn a call-up to the Indian senior squad. Furthermore, he is the first player from the Union Territory to feature in India's men's Test squad.
Nabi’s selection comes on the back of sensational performances in domestic red-ball cricket:
Ranji Trophy Dominance: Nabi bagged 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including a 60-wicket campaign in 2025-26 that powered Jammu & Kashmir to their historic first-ever title triumph.
India A Tour: He impressed on the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka, taking 6 wickets across two four-day matches.
All-Round Ability: Beyond his lethal seam bowling, Nabi is a reliable lower-order contributor with the bat.
As per IANS, Nabi has been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for practice and conditioning work ahead of the Duleep Trophy after spending the last few days in Srinagar. But he will now head to Mumbai to link up with the Indian Test team ahead of their departure to Colombo on Tuesday.
Nabi will join the Indian pace attack featuring Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Gurnoor Brar.
After featuring in a three-day practice match at the NCC in Colombo from August 7-9, the Indian team will travel to Galle where the first Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium starting on August 15. It is followed by the second Test to be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club from August 23-27. '
India's updated squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi.
*Subject to fitness clearance
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