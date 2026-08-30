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Auqib Nabi set for Surrey stint; India selectors eye England exposure ahead of NZ Tests

J&K pacer Auqib Nabi is set to join Surrey for a brief County Championship stint, starting with the Yorkshire clash on September 2. The spell is aimed at giving him exposure to seamer-friendly English conditions ahead of India’s upcoming Test tour of New Zealand.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 09:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 09:10 PM IST
Auqib Nabi set for Surrey stint; India selectors eye England exposure ahead of NZ Tests
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Auqib Nabi set for Surrey stint; India selectors eye England exposure ahead of NZ Tests
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