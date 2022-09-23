AUS - L vs SA - L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints
Here's all you need to know about Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends Road Safety World Series T20 2022.
Trending Photos
Australia Legends will take on South Africa Legends in the 12th Match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The match will take place in the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 19, 2022 (Monday). Australia Legends returned to winning ways in their last fixture after an opening game defeat and will be aiming to build on that performance. Meanwhile, South Africa Legends have had a poor outing so far winning just one of their four games and need to secure victories to have the chance to make it to the knockout phase.
Are you ready INDOREEE!!?? __
The Legendary action is now heading to your city with 5 action packed matches _
Watch the action LIVE on @Colors_Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, Jio, @justvoot and Sports 18 Khel 7:30 PM onwards.#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #Cricket pic.twitter.com/gEz7XaDOfN — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 17, 2022
Match Details
Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends
Road Safety World Series T20 2022
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
Friday, September 23
7:30 PM IST
AUS-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Shane Watson
Vice-captain: Morne van Wyk
Suggested Playing XI for AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Brad Haddin, Morne van Wyk
Batters: Jonty Rhodes, Cameron White, Alviro Petersen
All-rounders: Shane Watson, Callum Ferguson, Lance Klusener
Bowlers: Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander, Dirk Nannes
Australia Legends (AUS-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) Predicted playing XIs
Australia Legends Predicted Playing XI: Shane Watson (c), Brett Lee, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin (wk), George Horlin, Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, John Hastings, Bryce McGain, Dirk Nannes
South Africa Legends Predicted Playing XI: Jacques Rudolph, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Lance Klusener, Johan Botha, Vernon Philander, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala
Squads
South Africa Legends Squad: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes(c), Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn, Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Alan Dawson, Lloyd Norris Jones, Lance Klusener, Henry Davids, Thandi Tshabalala, Johan van der Wath, Makhaya Ntini
Australia Legends Squad: Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin(w), George Horlin, John Hastings, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Dirk Nannes, Chadd Sayers, Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Jason Krejza, Stuart Clark
Live Tv
Photo Gallery
More Stories