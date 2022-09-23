AUS - L vs SA - L Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints

Australia Legends will take on South Africa Legends in the 12th Match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The match will take place in the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 19, 2022 (Monday). Australia Legends returned to winning ways in their last fixture after an opening game defeat and will be aiming to build on that performance. Meanwhile, South Africa Legends have had a poor outing so far winning just one of their four games and need to secure victories to have the chance to make it to the knockout phase.

Watch the action LIVE on @Colors_Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, Jio, @justvoot and Sports 18 Khel 7:30 PM onwards.#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #Cricket pic.twitter.com/gEz7XaDOfN — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 17, 2022

Match Details

Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends

Road Safety World Series T20 2022

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun

Friday, September 23

7:30 PM IST

AUS-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shane Watson

Vice-captain: Morne van Wyk

Suggested Playing XI for AU-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Brad Haddin, Morne van Wyk

Batters: Jonty Rhodes, Cameron White, Alviro Petersen

All-rounders: Shane Watson, Callum Ferguson, Lance Klusener

Bowlers: Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander, Dirk Nannes

Australia Legends (AUS-L) vs South Africa Legends (SA-L) Predicted playing XIs

Australia Legends Predicted Playing XI: Shane Watson (c), Brett Lee, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin (wk), George Horlin, Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, John Hastings, Bryce McGain, Dirk Nannes

South Africa Legends Predicted Playing XI: Jacques Rudolph, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Lance Klusener, Johan Botha, Vernon Philander, Makhaya Ntini, Thandi Tshabalala

Squads

South Africa Legends Squad: Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes(c), Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyn, Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Alan Dawson, Lloyd Norris Jones, Lance Klusener, Henry Davids, Thandi Tshabalala, Johan van der Wath, Makhaya Ntini

Australia Legends Squad: Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin(w), George Horlin, John Hastings, Brett Lee, Bryce McGain, Dirk Nannes, Chadd Sayers, Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Jason Krejza, Stuart Clark