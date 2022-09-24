AUS-L vs SA-L Road Safety World Series T20 2022 Live Streaming: Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends Cricket Match Live in India on TV and Online

Australia Legends will take on South Africa Legends in the 12th Match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2022. The match will take place in the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on September 24, 2022 (Saturday). It is a rescheduled match as the official date was Friday (September 23). Australia Legends returned to winning ways in their last fixture after an opening game defeat and will be aiming to build on that performance. Meanwhile, South Africa Legends have had a poor outing so far winning just one of their four games and need to secure victories to have the chance to make it to the knockout phase.

