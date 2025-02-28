AUS vs AFG 10th CT ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Afghanistan vs Australia, Lahore, 2.30 PM IST, February 28

Australia (AUS) will take on Afghanistan (AFG) in the 10th match of the Champions Trophy 2025. The game is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on February 28 at 2:30 PM IST. As fantasy cricket players gear up for this contest, we bring you the Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, pitch report, and key player picks to help you build a winning fantasy team.

Hot Picks For AUS vs AFG Dream11 Team Today

Australia

Josh Inglis

Champions Trophy 2025 Form: 120 Runs in 1 Match

The Australian wicketkeeper-batter started the tournament with a sensational century against England. With his current form, Inglis is a must-pick for this match.

Ben Dwarshuis

Champions Trophy 2025 Form: 3 Wickets in 1 Match

The left-arm pacer made an impact in the game against England by picking up three wickets. His good rhythm makes him a valuable addition to fantasy teams.

Travis Head

Champions Trophy 2025 Form: 6 Runs in 1 Match

Despite a poor start in the tournament, Head remains a dangerous batter who can turn the game around quickly. He could be a differential pick in fantasy contests.

Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran

Champions Trophy 2025 Form: 194 Runs in 2 Matches

Zadran smashed the highest individual score in the tournament's history against England. Given his form, he is a top pick for the fantasy contests.

Azmatullah Omarzai

Champions Trophy 2025 Form: 59 Runs & 6 Wickets in 2 Matches

A consistent performer with both bat and ball, Omarzai has been Afghanistan's key player. His all-round abilities make him an automatic choice in Dream11 teams.

Mohammad Nabi

Champions Trophy 2025 Form: 48 Runs & 4 Wickets in 2 Matches

The experienced all-rounder is a crucial fantasy asset due to his ability to contribute in both innings.

AUS vs AFG Match 10 Weather And Pitch Report

Weather:

Rain is expected in the morning, but it is likely to clear by the afternoon. The temperature during the match is expected to hover around 19°C with an 18% chance of rain.

Pitch Report:

The Gaddafi Stadium has been a batting paradise in the Champions Trophy 2025. The last two matches at this venue have witnessed 300+ totals in all four innings. A high-scoring contest is expected, making it ideal for batters.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - Chasing Teams' Record

In the two matches played here so far, one team won batting first, while the other successfully chased a target. The pitch has remained consistent, and the team winning the toss might prefer to field first.

AUS vs AFG Match 10 Captain And Vice-captain Picks

Contest TypeCaptainVice-captain

Head-to-Head Contests Travis Head Ibrahim Zadran

Small League Contests Steve Smith Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Grand League Contests Glenn Maxwell Spencer Johnson

AUS vs AFG Match 10 Fantasy Team for Small Leagues

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Steve Smith, Travis Head, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Rashid Khan, Spencer Johnson

Captain: Travis Head

Vice-captain: Ibrahim Zadran

AUS vs AFG Match 10 Fantasy Team for Grand Leagues

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batter: Steve Smith

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-captain: Spencer Johnson

AUS vs AFG Match 10 Expert Advice

Given the batting-friendly conditions at the Gaddafi Stadium, fantasy teams should be top-heavy with batters and all-rounders. Players like Ibrahim Zadran, Josh Inglis, and Glenn Maxwell should be prioritized, while death-over specialists like Rashid Khan and Spencer Johnson can provide crucial fantasy points.

AUS vs AFG Predicted Playing XI

Australia:

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi