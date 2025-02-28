AUS vs AFG 10th CT ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Afghanistan vs Australia, Lahore, 2.30 PM IST, February 28
AUS vs AFG Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy cricket tips, top player picks, pitch report, and expert team suggestions for Match 10.
Australia (AUS) will take on Afghanistan (AFG) in the 10th match of the Champions Trophy 2025. The game is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on February 28 at 2:30 PM IST. As fantasy cricket players gear up for this contest, we bring you the Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, pitch report, and key player picks to help you build a winning fantasy team.
Hot Picks For AUS vs AFG Dream11 Team Today
Australia
Josh Inglis
Champions Trophy 2025 Form: 120 Runs in 1 Match
The Australian wicketkeeper-batter started the tournament with a sensational century against England. With his current form, Inglis is a must-pick for this match.
Ben Dwarshuis
Champions Trophy 2025 Form: 3 Wickets in 1 Match
The left-arm pacer made an impact in the game against England by picking up three wickets. His good rhythm makes him a valuable addition to fantasy teams.
Travis Head
Champions Trophy 2025 Form: 6 Runs in 1 Match
Despite a poor start in the tournament, Head remains a dangerous batter who can turn the game around quickly. He could be a differential pick in fantasy contests.
Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran
Champions Trophy 2025 Form: 194 Runs in 2 Matches
Zadran smashed the highest individual score in the tournament's history against England. Given his form, he is a top pick for the fantasy contests.
Azmatullah Omarzai
Champions Trophy 2025 Form: 59 Runs & 6 Wickets in 2 Matches
A consistent performer with both bat and ball, Omarzai has been Afghanistan's key player. His all-round abilities make him an automatic choice in Dream11 teams.
Mohammad Nabi
Champions Trophy 2025 Form: 48 Runs & 4 Wickets in 2 Matches
The experienced all-rounder is a crucial fantasy asset due to his ability to contribute in both innings.
AUS vs AFG Match 10 Weather And Pitch Report
Weather:
Rain is expected in the morning, but it is likely to clear by the afternoon. The temperature during the match is expected to hover around 19°C with an 18% chance of rain.
Pitch Report:
The Gaddafi Stadium has been a batting paradise in the Champions Trophy 2025. The last two matches at this venue have witnessed 300+ totals in all four innings. A high-scoring contest is expected, making it ideal for batters.
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - Chasing Teams' Record
In the two matches played here so far, one team won batting first, while the other successfully chased a target. The pitch has remained consistent, and the team winning the toss might prefer to field first.
AUS vs AFG Match 10 Captain And Vice-captain Picks
Contest TypeCaptainVice-captain
Head-to-Head Contests Travis Head Ibrahim Zadran
Small League Contests Steve Smith Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Grand League Contests Glenn Maxwell Spencer Johnson
AUS vs AFG Match 10 Fantasy Team for Small Leagues
Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis
Batters: Steve Smith, Travis Head, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran
All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai
Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Rashid Khan, Spencer Johnson
Captain: Travis Head
Vice-captain: Ibrahim Zadran
AUS vs AFG Match 10 Fantasy Team for Grand Leagues
Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batter: Steve Smith
All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Glenn Maxwell, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai
Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis
Captain: Glenn Maxwell
Vice-captain: Spencer Johnson
AUS vs AFG Match 10 Expert Advice
Given the batting-friendly conditions at the Gaddafi Stadium, fantasy teams should be top-heavy with batters and all-rounders. Players like Ibrahim Zadran, Josh Inglis, and Glenn Maxwell should be prioritized, while death-over specialists like Rashid Khan and Spencer Johnson can provide crucial fantasy points.
AUS vs AFG Predicted Playing XI
Australia:
Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson
Afghanistan:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
