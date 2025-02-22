AUS Vs ENG 4th CT ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Australia Vs England, Lahore, 2.30 PM IST, February 22

AUS vs ENG: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will witness a high-voltage clash as Australia takes on England in their tournament opener at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both teams will be eager to start their campaign on a strong note after suffering defeats in their previous series.

Australia Faces Major Injury Setbacks

The defending ODI World Champions, Australia, come into the match as underdogs after several key players were ruled out due to injuries. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis are all unavailable, leaving the squad significantly weakened. Their recent 2-0 series loss to Sri Lanka further adds to the concerns, as they look to rebuild their squad for the tournament.

ENG vs AUS: Pitch Report

During the Pakistan Tri-Series, the surface at Gaddafi Stadium was highly batting-friendly, allowing batters to dominate. However, in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the pitches have been more balanced, offering assistance to both batters and bowlers.

England Aims for Batting Revival

England, despite having a strong squad on paper, will need to improve their batting after their dismal performance in the 3-0 series defeat against India. Their batters struggled to find form, and rectifying their failures with the willow will be crucial for a deep run in the tournament.

With Australia dealing with major absences and England searching for consistency, this match promises to be a thrilling contest in the early stages of the Champions Trophy 2025.

AUS vs ENG 4th ODI CT 2025: Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: Steve Smith, Travis Head, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Glenn Maxwell, Joe Root

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Adam Zampa

Aus vs Eng: Full Squads

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith(c), Josh Inglis(w), Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey

England Squad: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith(w), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton, Gus Atkinson