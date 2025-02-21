AUS VS ENG Free Live Streaming: When, Where, And How To Watch Australia Vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 4th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Online In India?

AUS VS ENG Free Live Streaming: Under the leadership of Jos Buttler, England will start their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a clash against Australia on Saturday. The likes of England and Australia are placed in Group B alongside South Africa and Afghanistan. England will enter the eight-team tournament after losing the series 0-3 against India.

Australia, on the other hand, sustained a loss in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Australia will enter the high-octane tournament without the services of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis. In the absence of Pat Cummins, Steve Smith will lead the Australian side. The English side, on the other hand, have announced their playing XI for their opening match against Australia.

Australia vs England, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Details

When will the Australia vs England Group B match of Champions Trophy 2025 be held?

The Australia vs England Group B match of Champions Trophy 2025 will be held on Saturday, February 22.

Where will the Australia vs England Group B match of Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

The Australia vs England Group B match of Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the Australia vs England Group B match of Champions Trophy 2025 start?

The Australia vs England Group B match of Champions Trophy 2025 will begin at 2:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2 PM.

How to watch the Australia vs England Group B match of Champions Trophy 2025 live on TV in India?

The Australia vs England Group B match of Champions Trophy 2025 will be aired live on the Star Sports Network and Sports18 channels in India.

How to live stream the Australia vs England Group B match of Champions Trophy 2025?

Fans can live stream the Australia vs England Group B match of Champions Trophy 2025 on the JioHotstar App and website.

AUS vs ENG Squads

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.