AUS vs IND 2nd Test: Australia Thrash India To Level Border-Gavaskar Trophy Series 1-1

AUS vs IND BGT 2nd Test: Australia delivered a commanding performance to defeat India by 10 wickets in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, held at the Adelaide Oval. The victory not only leveled the five-match series at 1-1 but also showcased Australia's resilience after a massive 295-run loss in the series opener.

The day-night Test saw Australia dominate across all departments. After bundling India out for a paltry 180 on the opening day, Australia built a significant first-innings lead of 157 runs, thanks to stellar contributions from Marnus Labuschagne (68) and Travis Head, who smashed a scintillating 140. The Indian bowlers struggled to make an impact, with Australia firmly dictating terms.

In the third innings, India’s batting woes continued as they crumbled under relentless pressure from the Australian pace attack. Despite a fighting 42 from debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, the rest of the lineup faltered. Pat Cummins led the charge with the ball, claiming a sensational five-wicket haul for 57 runs. Mitchell Starc, who had earlier dismantled India in the first innings with figures of 6 for 48, and Scott Boland, who consistently maintained pressure, provided ample support.

India managed only 175 in their second innings, leaving Australia with a modest target of 19 runs. The Australian openers wasted no time, chasing down the total in just 3.2 overs to seal the victory.

The match highlighted Australia’s pacers as the decisive factor, with all 20 Indian wickets falling to Starc, Cummins, and Boland. Starc’s first-innings heroics set the tone, while Cummins’ second-innings burst ensured India never had a chance to recover.

India will now have to regroup and address their batting vulnerabilities ahead of the third Test. With the series tied, the contest is poised to intensify as both teams battle for supremacy in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.