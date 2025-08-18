AUS vs SA 1st ODI Match Preview: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, Pitch, Weather Report And All Other Details

AUS vs SA: The stage is set for another exciting clash between Australia and South Africa as the two cricketing powerhouses meet in a three-match ODI series, beginning on 19 August 2025 at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns. This series comes right after a thrilling T20I battle, where Australia edged out South Africa 2-1 in nail-biting fashion. Both teams will now shift focus to the 50-over format, with plenty at stake in terms of preparation for upcoming global events. While Australia will look to assert dominance at home, South Africa, who hold a superior head-to-head record in ODIs, will aim to extend their edge over the hosts. Fans can expect a high-intensity contest in this opening encounter.

AUS vs SA 1st ODI: Match Details

Match: Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI

Date: 19 August 2025

Time: 10 am IST

Venue: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

Where to Watch in India

Cricket fans in India can watch the Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI live on the FanCode app and website, also accessible via OTTplay Premium. There will be no television broadcast for this series in India.

Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

South Africa surprisingly hold the upper hand against Australia in ODIs. Out of 110 matches played, the Proteas have won 55, while Australia have claimed victory 51 times. Three matches ended in a tie, and one had no result due to weather.

Weather and Pitch Report

The Cazalys Stadium pitch is known to be slower compared to other Australian venues, making batting slightly tricky. Teams usually prefer bowling first, as chasing becomes easier here. Expect spin bowlers to play a big role, just as in the T20I series. Weather in Cairns is expected to be clear and pleasant, with mild winds and moderate humidity ideal for cricket.

AUS vs SA Full Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen