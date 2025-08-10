AUS Vs SA 1st T20 FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa 1st T20 Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

AUS vs SA: Australia and South Africa are set to lock horns in the first match of a three-match T20I series on Sunday, August 10, at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. Both teams will be eager to test combinations and fine-tune strategies ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year.

Australia Banking on Power-Packed Top Order

The Australians have already revealed their opening pair for the series Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head. This aggressive duo is expected to give the home side a flying start, with Marsh also taking over the captaincy duties.

Australia’s batting order features a blend of experience and flair, with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, and Josh Inglis capable of turning matches around in quick time. In the bowling department, the Aussies have opted to rest frontline pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins for the T20Is, instead banking on Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, and Nathan Ellis to lead the attack.

Proteas Look to Young Guns for Firepower

Led by Aiden Markram, the Proteas will rely heavily on their exciting young talent to challenge the Aussies. Rising star Dewald Brevis will have an opportunity to showcase his shot-making skills on the international stage, while Tristan Stubbs and Ryan Rickelton add depth and explosiveness to the batting unit.

In the bowling department, South Africa will look to the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi to make early breakthroughs. The inclusion of all-round options like George Linde and Corbin Bosch could also give Markram flexibility in team balance.

AUS vs SA: Match Details

Date: Sunday, August 10, 2025

Time: 2:45 PM IST (Toss at 2:15 PM IST)

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

AUS vs SA 1st T20I - Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the first T20I between Australia and South Africa be played?

Sunday, August 10. Match starts at 2:45 PM IST, toss at 2:15 PM IST.

Where will the first T20I be played?

Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin.

Which channels will broadcast the match?

South Africa vs Australia's first t20 will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming be available?

The SA vs AUS match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

AUS vs SA: Full Squads

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Tim David, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Nqabayomzi Peter.

While the T20I series itself is short, the stakes are high as both Australia and South Africa look to identify their best combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup. For the Aussies, it’s about maintaining momentum and testing bench strength. For the Proteas,