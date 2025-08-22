AUS Vs SA 2nd ODI FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa 2nd One Day Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa head into the second ODI in Cairns with a 1-0 series lead after a resounding 98-run win in the opener. Keshav Maharaj’s career-best figures of 5/33, along with strong half-centuries from Aiden Markram (82), Temba Bavuma (65), and Matthew Breetzke (57), powered the visitors to victory. Australia, meanwhile, suffered yet another batting collapse, falling to 198 all out despite Mitchell Marsh’s fighting 88.

Australia Under Pressure After Series of Defeats

The hosts have now lost six of their last seven completed ODIs, adding pressure to turn things around quickly. Injuries and retirements have left their lineup weakened, with Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell no longer part of the ODI setup, while Matt Short, Mitchell Owen, and Lance Morris remain unavailable due to injuries.

Aaron Hardie’s role at No.7 is under the scanner, with calls to bring in spinning allrounder Cooper Connolly to counter South Africa’s strong spin attack. Australia also needs to carefully manage Josh Hazlewood’s workload ahead of the Ashes, and Xavier Bartlett is a possible replacement in the pace attack.

South Africa Brimming With Confidence

The Proteas are full of belief after their dominant first ODI performance. While they will miss off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen, who is sidelined due to a suspect bowling action, Senuran Muthusamy is likely to come in as a replacement. Kagiso Rabada’s absence remains a big blow, but South Africa has depth in the form of Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi, while young pacer Kwena Maphaka may remain on the sidelines.

With their batting core of Markram, Bavuma, and Breetzke in form, South Africa will be eager to close out the series. The likes of Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis are yet to unleash their full potential, which makes their middle order even more dangerous.

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI?

For fans eager to watch the action unfold on television, the Star Sports Network holds exclusive broadcasting rights. The match will be available with English and regional language commentary, ensuring fans across India don’t miss a ball.

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to watch Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI live streaming online?

For those on the go, the AUS vs SA 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. With smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs offering seamless access, fans can tune in anytime, anywhere.

Live Streaming Platform: JioHotstar app & website

AUS vs SA 2nd ODI: Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly/Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood/Xavier Bartlett.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi.