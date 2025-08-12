AUS vs SA 2nd T20I 2025: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Live Streaming & Fantasy Tips from Darwin

Australia and South Africa are set to lock horns in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin, on Tuesday (August 12). With the hosts holding a 1-0 lead after a thrilling 17-run victory in the opener, the stakes are sky-high. A win here will hand Mitchell Marsh’s side yet another series triumph, while Aiden Markram’s men will be desperate to level proceedings and keep the contest alive.

Australia’s Winning Momentum Meets South Africa’s Last-Ditch Fight

Australia have been unstoppable in T20Is, with their win in the series opener marking their ninth straight victory in the format. Their aggressive, fearless batting approach was on full display in Game 1, where Tim David’s explosive 83 off 52 balls — studded with 8 sixes and 4 fours — proved the difference. Cameron Green’s blistering cameo of 35 off just 13 balls further boosted their total to 178.

South Africa, however, will take confidence from their bowling display, especially Kwena Maphaka’s sensational 4/20, which dismantled Australia’s middle and lower order. Kagiso Rabada also chipped in with two crucial scalps, underlining the Proteas’ potency with the ball.

Key Moments from the 1st T20I

The first clash began with Australia in early trouble, losing half their side within eight overs. But David and Green turned the tide with counter-attacking cricket. The visitors’ chase faltered early as Josh Hazlewood struck in the very first over to dismiss Markram, who had already cracked three boundaries.

Ryan Rickelton stood tall for South Africa, crafting a fluent 71 off 55 balls, but lacked substantial support from the rest of the batting lineup. Hazlewood (3/27) and Ben Dwarshuis (3/27) sealed the win for the Aussies.

Pitch Report: Batters Likely to Dominate Again

The Darwin surface, as seen in the opener, offered minimal assistance to bowlers. With an average first-innings score around 170, expect another high-scoring affair. Pacers will need to rely on variations, while spinners could come into play as the game progresses.

Predicted Playing XIs

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch.

AUS vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Wicketkeepers: Ryan Rickelton (SA), Josh Inglis (AUS)

Batters: Travis Head (C), Tim David, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada (VC), Ben Dwarshuis

Captaincy Pick: Travis Head – Known for his aggressive starts and match-winning knocks.

Vice-Captaincy Pick: Josh Hazlewood – Can exploit the powerplay with early breakthroughs.

Players to Watch Out For

Tim David (AUS): The match-winner in Game 1; expect more fireworks if he gets going.

Ryan Rickelton (SA): The most reliable South African batter in the opener; could anchor the innings again.

Kwena Maphaka (SA): The young pacer with an outstanding 4/20 in Darwin; a real threat with the new ball.

What’s at Stake in the 2nd T20I?

For Australia, it’s about sealing the series early and maintaining their perfect T20I run. For South Africa, it’s about staying alive, fixing their top-order issues, and giving themselves a shot at silverware in the decider. With both teams aware of the stakes, fans can expect a high-octane, six-hitting spectacle in Darwin.

The match starts at 2:45 PM IST, with live streaming available on FanCode for Indian audiences. Cricket lovers worldwide will be tuning in, knowing that this clash is more than just a game — it’s a battle of pride, momentum, and survival.