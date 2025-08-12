AUS vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming: How to Watch Australia vs South Africa T20 Match Online and on TV

The cricketing action shifts to Darwin as Australia take on South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. With Mitchell Marsh’s men already 1-0 up after a thrilling win in the opener, the hosts are eyeing a clean sweep, while Aiden Markram’s side is desperate to keep the series alive.

The first T20I in Darwin was a rollercoaster—Australia were reeling at 75/6 before Tim David’s stunning 83 turned the tide. Josh Hazlewood’s pinpoint bowling (3/27) sealed the deal, giving the Aussies their ninth straight win in the format. But South Africa, led by Kwena Maphaka’s four-wicket haul and Ryan Rickelton’s fighting half-century, showed enough fight to keep fans hopeful for a comeback.

When and where will the AUS vs SA 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between Australia and South Africa will be played on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. The match is scheduled to start at 2:45 PM IST, with the toss at 2:15 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast AUS vs SA 2nd T20I live in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the AUS vs SA 2nd T20I live telecast on the Star Sports Network. Multiple language feeds will be available, ensuring that viewers across the country can enjoy the game in their preferred commentary style.

How to watch Australia vs South Africa 2nd T20I live streaming online?

For those on the go, the AUS vs SA live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. A stable internet connection and a subscription are all you need to catch every ball live from Darwin.

What happened in the 1st T20I between Australia and South Africa?

The opening game was a classic example of T20 cricket drama. Australia were in deep trouble early, losing half their side cheaply, but Tim David’s blistering 83-run knock powered them to 178. In reply, South Africa’s Ryan Rickelton kept them in the hunt, but Josh Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshuis (three wickets each) ensured the visitors fell 17 runs short.

What are the predicted playing XIs for AUS vs SA 2nd T20I?

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi.

Who are the key players to watch in the AUS vs SA 2nd T20I?

Tim David (AUS) – Fresh off a match-winning 83, he’s Australia’s middle-order powerhouse.

Josh Hazlewood (AUS) – The man with unmatched control in the powerplay and death overs.

Ryan Rickelton (SA) – The in-form opener who can anchor and accelerate.

Kwena Maphaka (SA) – The young pacer who rattled Australia’s top order last game.

Why is the AUS vs SA 2nd T20I a must-watch?

Australia are chasing their 10th consecutive T20I win, while South Africa are playing to stay alive in the series. With Darwin’s conditions offering bounce for pacers and turn for spinners, the battle promises high drama. Add in the star power of players like Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, and Dewald Brevis, and you have all the ingredients for a nail-biting contest.