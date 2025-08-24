AUS Vs SA 3rd ODI FREE Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa 3rd One Day Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile APPs Online

AUS vs SA: Australia are set to face South Africa in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in South Mackay on August 24 (Sunday). The Proteas have already sealed the series with victories in the first two games and will be eyeing a clean sweep against the hosts. A win in the final ODI would cap off a dominant tour for the South Africans, who also maintained their recent stronghold over Australia in the 50-over format.

Australia Look To Bounce Back

The hosts, on the other hand, are playing for pride. Despite winning the T20I series earlier in the tour, their ODI form has been disappointing. The Aussies have tried to adopt an attacking batting approach right from the start, but the strategy has not paid off so far. With their backs against the wall, skipper Mitchell Marsh and his side will need to put up a disciplined batting display to avoid the humiliation of a home series whitewash.

South Africa Continue ODI Dominance

South Africa have been clinical with both bat and ball throughout the series. The visitors have not lost a bilateral ODI series against Australia since 2016, and this tour has only extended that remarkable record. This is now the fifth consecutive ODI series win for the Proteas against the Aussies, underlining their supremacy in the format. Skipper Temba Bavuma will be keen to ensure that his team keeps up the momentum and completes a perfect 3-0 scoreline.

Australia’s batting unit will be under the spotlight, with players like Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Josh Inglis expected to step up. Their bowlers, including Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa, will also need to find a way to restrict South Africa’s aggressive batting line-up. For the Proteas, the likes of Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, and Tristan Stubbs have been in good touch, while their bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi has consistently troubled the Australians.

AUS vs SA 3rd Match Details

Match: Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

Venue: Great Barrier Reef Arena, South Mackay

Date: August 24, 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 10 AM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI?

For fans eager to watch the action unfold on television, the Star Sports Network holds exclusive broadcasting rights. The match will be available with English and regional language commentary, ensuring fans across India don’t miss a ball.

Where to watch Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI live streaming online?

For those on the go, the AUS vs SA 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. With smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs offering seamless access, fans can tune in anytime, anywhere.

Live Streaming Platform: JioHotstar app & website

AUS vs SA 3rd ODI: Full Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Ryan Rickelton, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Matthew Breetzke, Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Kwena Maphaka.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Alex Carey, Xavier Bartlett.