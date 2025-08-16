AUS vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia Vs South Africa T20 Decider In India

Cricket fans are in for a treat as Australia and South Africa lock horns in the 3rd T20I at Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns, on Saturday, August 16, 2025. With the series tied 1-1, this match is a thrilling decider, but for Indian fans, the big question remains—where and how to watch AUS vs SA 3rd T20I live in India?

When Will the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I Be Played?

The Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I will take place on Saturday, August 16, 2025. The match is scheduled to start at 2:45 PM IST, making it a perfect afternoon contest for Indian fans to catch live.

Where Can You Watch AUS vs SA 3rd T20I Live on TV in India?

The live telecast of Australia vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can tune into their regional Star Sports channels to enjoy the match with expert analysis, commentary, and full coverage.

How to Watch AUS vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming Online in India?

For those who prefer watching on the go, the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. With smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, fans can catch every ball in high quality without missing a moment of the action.

Why Is AUS vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming So Important?

This isn’t just another bilateral clash. With the series locked at 1-1, the Cairns showdown is the series decider, giving both teams a chance to build momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. South Africa, inspired by Dewald Brevis’ record-breaking knock in the second match, are eyeing a historic away win, while Australia will be desperate to bounce back at home. For fans in India, the live stream ensures you don’t just read about history being made—you watch it unfold ball by ball.

Which Players Should You Watch Out for During the Live Match?

Dewald Brevis (SA): Fresh from scoring the highest individual T20I score for South Africa, he’s the star attraction.

Mitchell Marsh (AUS): Captain and key all-rounder, his performance could define Australia’s chances.

Adam Zampa (AUS): On a spin-friendly track, Zampa’s bowling will be must-watch.

Kagiso Rabada (SA): Expect fiery opening spells that could trouble Australia’s shaky top order.

These names not only make the match exciting but also add to the anticipation of tuning in live.

What Do the Head-to-Head Numbers Say Before the Live Clash?

Total Matches: 27

Australia Wins: 18

South Africa Wins: 9

While Australia have the upper hand historically, South Africa’s new generation of stars has leveled the series, setting up a high-stakes finale. This statistical backdrop makes the live broadcast even more unmissable.

What Is the Pitch Report for the AUS vs SA 3rd T20I?

Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns offers a balanced surface with something for both batters and bowlers. The par score is expected to be 170–175, but spinners could have a bigger impact. Teams may prefer chasing under lights, which adds an extra layer of drama to the live viewing experience.