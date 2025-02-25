AUS vs SA 7th CT ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Australia vs South Africa, Rawalpindi, 2.30 PM IST, February 25
Australia and South Africa face off in a high-stakes ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash in Rawalpindi, with Dream11 fantasy tips, match preview, and predictions.
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is heating up as Australia and South Africa prepare for a thrilling encounter in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Both teams are coming off impressive victories in their opening matches, making this fixture a crucial battle for a top spot in Group B. While Australia has the edge in ICC events historically, South Africa's balanced squad and superior bowling attack make them formidable opponents.
AUS vs SA: Match Details
Match: Australia vs South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Match 7
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Date & Time: February 25, 2025, 2:30 PM IST
Live Streaming & Broadcast: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar
Australia vs South Africa: Match Preview
Australia will enter this clash riding high on confidence after pulling off the highest successful chase in ICC white-ball history. Despite missing their first-choice pacers, Steve Smith’s men have showcased resilience with the bat. Josh Inglis, fresh from a century against England, will be a key player once again, while Glenn Maxwell’s all-round abilities remain crucial.
On the other hand, South Africa dominated Afghanistan in their opening game and look well-rounded in all departments. Temba Bavuma’s side boasts experienced campaigners like Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, and Marco Jansen, who will be pivotal in this high-pressure game. However, Heinrich Klaasen’s fitness remains a concern, which could impact the middle order’s explosiveness.
AUS vs SA Head-to-Head in ICC Champions Trophy
Total Matches: 5
Australia Wins: 3
South Africa Wins: 2
Last Meeting: Australia won by 7 wickets (Champions Trophy 2017)
AUS vs SA Probable Playing XIs
Australia Predicted XI
Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.
South Africa Predicted XI
Temba Bavuma (c), Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
AUS vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team Prediction
Wicketkeepers:
Josh Inglis (c), Alex Carey
Batters:
Travis Head, Rassie van der Dussen, Marnus Labuschagne
All-rounders:
Marco Jansen (vc), Aiden Markram, Matthew Short
Bowlers:
Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj
Captaincy Pick: Josh Inglis
Vice-Captaincy Pick: Marco Jansen
Team Combination: 6 Australia - 5 South Africa
Credits Left: 11.5
Pitch & Weather Report for AUS vs SA
Rawalpindi’s surface has historically favored fast bowlers with early movement under lights. However, spinners might come into play later in the innings. Teams winning the toss are likely to bowl first to exploit the conditions. A score of around 280+ could be a competitive total. The weather forecast predicts clear skies with temperatures hovering around 18°C.
Key Player Battles to Watch Out For
Steve Smith vs Kagiso Rabada – A battle between Australia’s most consistent batter and South Africa’s pace spearhead.
Josh Inglis vs Keshav Maharaj – Inglis has been in top form, but Maharaj’s variations could challenge him in the middle overs.
Glenn Maxwell vs Marco Jansen – An explosive contest between two X-factors who can change the game with bat and ball.
AUS vs SA Match Prediction
Australia’s batting firepower makes them a strong contender, but South Africa’s all-round depth gives them a slight edge. If the Proteas bowlers exploit the early movement, they could control the game. However, Australia’s ability to step up in ICC tournaments makes them a dangerous opponent. Expect a nail-biting contest with South Africa starting as slight favorites.
Prediction: South Africa to win in a close encounter.
