AUS vs SA: Australia Script History As Travis Head, David Warner Smash 100 Runs In Powerplay In South Africa During 2nd ODI

Australia openers Travis Head and David Warner scripted history on Saturday (September 9) as they became the first pair to score over 100 runs against South Africa at their home. After a thrilling and dominant 3-0 T20I series win, Mitchell Marsh-led Australia came out all guns blazing against the Proteas in Bloemfontein.

Warner went on to score a hundred while Travis Head departed after scoring 64 in just 36 balls with 9 boundaries and 3 maximums. (Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell Tons Power New Zealand To Dominant Win Over England In 1st ODI)

Australia spinner Adam Zampa is backing explosive batter Travis Head to end the upcoming ODI World Cup as the top run scorer.

Head has displayed some sensational form over the past few months in different formats of cricket. His 163 against India in the World Test Championship final established him as a dominant figure in the entire team.

Even in Australia's ongoing ODI series against South Africa, Head showed glimpses of his impeccable form. He struck 33(28) in the first game and backed it up with a quick-fire 64(36) in the second ODI.

"Yeah, he has been playing some really good cricket lately. He is destructive and will potentially open the batting for us a really dangerous player and he can score some big runs too when he gets going. There have been a couple of one-day games that I have played with him in domestic cricket. When he gets going he is hard to stop," Zampa told ICC.

With Glenn Maxwell nursing through his ankle injury and stuck in a race against time to get fit for the mega tournament, Head could compensate for the lack of explosiveness in the Australia team.

Head could further emphasize his importance in the team as Maxwell is likely to miss out on the three-match ODI series. Maxwell is still harbouring aspirations of making a fleeting appearance during Australia's ODI series in India later this month. The 34-year-old maintains being fit for the World Cup is his primary focus.

"Instead of rushing it and probably putting myself a week or two behind, being able to give myself extra time and make sure we get through the whole tournament," Maxwell said as quoted from the ICC.

Australia World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc. (With ANI inputs)