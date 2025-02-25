AUS vs SA Live Streaming FREE, CT-2025 : When, Where And How To Watch Australia vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 7th Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online In India?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is heating up, and one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the group stage is here. Australia and South Africa, both coming off impressive wins in their opening games, will lock horns at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. With a semifinal spot potentially on the line, fans can expect an action-packed contest. Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming details, match timings, and where to watch this thrilling encounter.

AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025: Match Details

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM IST (Toss at 2:00 PM IST)

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Where to Watch AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Live on TV?

Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch the live action of the Australia vs South Africa clash on the following TV channels:

Star Sports Network

Sports18 Network

How to Watch AUS vs SA Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming Online?

For those preferring to watch the game on digital platforms, the live streaming of Australia vs South Africa will be available on:

JioCinema App and Website

Hotstar App and Website

Fans can tune in to these platforms for uninterrupted coverage of this crucial Group B encounter.

Australia vs South Africa: Road to the Clash

Australia entered the Champions Trophy 2025 on a rough patch, having lost their last four ODIs before the tournament. However, they made a statement with a record-breaking run chase against England, securing a five-wicket victory while chasing a massive 352-run target.

On the other hand, South Africa’s confidence was bolstered by a dominant 107-run win over Afghanistan. With both teams eyeing a semifinal spot, this match promises to be a thriller.

AUS vs SA: Key Players to Watch

Glenn Maxwell (Australia): Fresh from his match-winning knock against England, Maxwell’s explosive batting could turn the game in Australia’s favor.

Steve Smith (Australia): The Australian captain’s ability to anchor the innings will be crucial against a formidable South African attack.

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa): The Proteas’ pace spearhead will look to dismantle the Australian batting lineup early.

Aiden Markram (South Africa): A solid performer in the middle order, Markram’s role will be vital in stabilizing South Africa’s innings.

Australia vs South Africa: Squads

Australia Squad:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.

South Africa Squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.