AUS vs SA: South Africa Add Teenage Sensation To Squad For Australia Series; ODI Debut Looms For Dewald Brevis

South Africa have added teenage pacer Kwena Maphaka to their squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which will be beginning from Tuesday, August 19.

Maphaka earns a place in the 17-player ODI squad on the back of some impressive performances during the recent T20I series with Australia. The left-armer pacer picked nine wickets to finish as the leading wicket-taker across the series. The 19-year-old pacer could be in contention to add to his two ODI caps during the series with Australia.

Meanwhile, in-form batter Dewald Brevis is almost certain to make his ODI debut following some superb performance during the recently concluded T20I series. Brevis managed a series-best 180 runs across the three matches at an average of 90 and strike rate in excess of 200 and South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma admitted he had been impressed with the efforts of the 22-year-old.

"It's always exciting when you see the young faces. Obviously the big talk has been on Brevis, (he's been) putting up his hand and showing what he is capable of," South Africa captain Bavuma said.

"(I'm) excited to see what he can also bring within the one-day stuff," he added.

Notably, the ODI series in Australia will mark his first competitive contest for Bavuma since he led South Africa to their first ICC World Test Championship title in June and will also serve as his first test on the hamstring injury he picked up from the same match.

The 35-year-old Bavuma said his hamstring was 'feeling good' ahead of his return. The South African skipper also confirmed he would bat at No.3 for the opening match of the three-game series behind openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram.



Australia Also Welcome New Faces For ODI Series

Meanwhile, Australia welcome experienced batter Marnus Labuschagne back into their squad after he was dropped for the recent Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean, with Mitch Marsh filling in for regular skipper Pat Cummins who is absent.

Marsh led Australia to 2-1 win over South Africa during the T20I series and is hoping for more of the same during the 50-over matches.

"Getting ready to spend three and a half hours in the field will be a little bit different for a few of the boys. But as a group and as a whole, nothing really changes. (There's a) bit of a mindset change, it's obviously a different format. But the same stuff rolls on," Marsh said.

The opening match of the three-game series will be held in Cairns on Tuesday, with the series then switching to Mackay for the last two matches.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen