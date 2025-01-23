AUS-W vs ENG-W Free Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Australia Women vs England Women 2nd T20I Match Live Telecast On TV, APPS And Online In India?

AUS-W vs ENG-W Free Live Streaming: After winning the first T20I, Australia will look to continue their winning momentum in the second T20I against England at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Thursday. On the back of an ODI series win, Australia got to a great start as they sealed a 57-run win, kudos to Beth Mooney's 75-run knock in 50 balls. The likes of Georgia Wareham (3-25), and Alana King (2-14) bundled out England for just 141 in 16 overs.

The English side, on the other hand, endured a tough time with the likes of Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell taking two wickets each but then they struggled with economy rates. Sophia Dunkley was the only one who showed some fight with a solid 59 runs but nobody supported her.

AUS-W vs ENG-W Live streaming details

Where will AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I between Australia Women and England Women will be played at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Thursday, January 23.

What time will AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I begin?

The second T20I between Australia Women and England Women will begin at 7.15 PM (local time) and 1.45 PM IST.

Where to watch AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I live streaming?

Fans can livestream the Australia Women and England Women 2nd T20I on Disney+HotStar.

Where to watch AUS-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the Australia Women and England Women 2nd T20I live on Star Sports Network.

Australia Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath(c), Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown.

England Women Squad: Maia Bouchier, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight(c), Amy Jones(w), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Linsey Smith.