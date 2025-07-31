Australian cricketer Amanda Wellington took the internet by storm with her heartwarming two-word reaction to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor playing cricket at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. The leg-spinner responded on Twitter with, “STOP IT ” a comment that quickly caught attention and delighted both cricket and film fans alike. Her playful admiration for the star’s cricketing moment struck a chord online, generating a wave of likes and retweets. While Netizens also commented on Shahid's pic asking that is Jersey 2 finally happening as Jersey was a cricket based movie where Shahid played the lead.

While her tweet has been winning the internet, Wellington is also making headlines for a more personal and impactful revelation. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s Powerplay podcast, the 28-year-old revealed that she has decided to step away from international cricket, choosing instead to focus on franchise leagues around the world.

“Personally, I think I've made the decision to stop playing international cricket. If there was ever an opportunity to play, I think I would personally prioritise franchise cricket over that,” Wellington said.

"I know it's tough to say, but that's something I really enjoy playing, and it brings out the best of me in terms of personality and enjoyment. That's one thing I've got to put first is my mental health and the way I play franchise cricket, the feeling and just being involved in it, is just a whole new level," she added.

The Adelaide Strikers star last represented Australia in the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup held in New Zealand. Despite stepping away from national duties, Wellington emphasized her respect for the international game.

"Don't get me wrong, playing for Australia is amazing and it's such an achievement. But to be able to travel the world, fly to different places, play a sport you love and just create bonds with so many different people and different franchises - the amount of people I've met - it's ridiculous,” she added.

Wellington continues to shine in the domestic circuit. Having debuted at just 15 for South Australia, she is now the Scorpions’ all-time leading wicket-taker and a key figure in the WBBL, known for her standout spells including two five-wicket hauls of 5 for 8.