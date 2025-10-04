Advertisement
INDIA A VS AUSTRALIA A

Australia A Dominates India A, Levels Unofficial One-Day Series In Kanpur

India A’s hopes of taking a series lead were dashed as Australia A dominated the second unofficial one-day match at Green Park, Kanpur, on October 3, 2025.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 08:57 AM IST
Australia A Dominates India A, Levels Unofficial One-Day Series In KanpurImage Credit:- X

India A’s hopes of taking a series lead were dashed as Australia A dominated the second unofficial one-day match at Green Park, Kanpur, on October 3, 2025. Despite a heroic 94 from Tilak Varma, the visitors secured a nine-wicket victory, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

India A Innings

Batting first, India A managed 246 runs in 45.5 overs. The team got off to a shaky start, losing three early wickets for just 17 runs.

  • Tilak Varma led the fightback, scoring 94 off 122 balls with five boundaries and four sixes.
  • Riyan Parag supported him with 58 runs, forming a crucial 101-run partnership that kept India A competitive.
  • Jack Edwards starred for Australia A with the ball, picking up 4 wickets for 56 runs, putting consistent pressure on India A throughout the innings.

Despite Tilak’s brilliance, India A’s total proved insufficient against the strong Australian lineup.

Australia A Innings

Rain interrupted the match, and the target for Australia A was revised to 160 in 25 overs using the DLS method.

  • Openers Mackenzie Harvey (70)* and Jake Fraser-McGurk (36) laid a solid foundation with an aggressive start.
  • Cooper Connolly joined Harvey to add an unbroken 74-run partnership, scoring 50 off 31 balls*, guiding Australia A to a comfortable victory in just 16.4 overs.

Series Now Level

With the series tied 1-1, both teams will now look toward the deciding third match, which promises to be an exciting contest. India A will hope their young stars can convert individual brilliance into collective success, while Australia A aims to continue their dominance.

