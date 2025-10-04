Australia A Dominates India A, Levels Unofficial One-Day Series In Kanpur

India A’s hopes of taking a series lead were dashed as Australia A dominated the second unofficial one-day match at Green Park, Kanpur, on October 3, 2025. Despite a heroic 94 from Tilak Varma, the visitors secured a nine-wicket victory, levelling the three-match series at 1-1.

India A Innings

Batting first, India A managed 246 runs in 45.5 overs. The team got off to a shaky start, losing three early wickets for just 17 runs.

Tilak Varma led the fightback, scoring 94 off 122 balls with five boundaries and four sixes.

Riyan Parag supported him with 58 runs, forming a crucial 101-run partnership that kept India A competitive.

Jack Edwards starred for Australia A with the ball, picking up 4 wickets for 56 runs, putting consistent pressure on India A throughout the innings.

Despite Tilak’s brilliance, India A’s total proved insufficient against the strong Australian lineup.

Australia A Innings

Rain interrupted the match, and the target for Australia A was revised to 160 in 25 overs using the DLS method.

Openers Mackenzie Harvey (70)* and Jake Fraser-McGurk (36) laid a solid foundation with an aggressive start.

Cooper Connolly joined Harvey to add an unbroken 74-run partnership, scoring 50 off 31 balls*, guiding Australia A to a comfortable victory in just 16.4 overs.

Series Now Level

With the series tied 1-1, both teams will now look toward the deciding third match, which promises to be an exciting contest. India A will hope their young stars can convert individual brilliance into collective success, while Australia A aims to continue their dominance.