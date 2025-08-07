Australia A Squad Announced For India Tour 2025; Check Squad, Fixtures And Matches

The National Selection Panel (NSP) has officially announced the 14-member squads for Australia A’s upcoming tour of India, scheduled for September and October 2025. The tour will feature two four-day red-ball matches in Lucknow, followed by three one-day matches in Kanpur. This tour forms a crucial part of Australia’s long-term planning, with a focus on building subcontinental experience among emerging players while preparing them for the demands of both red and white-ball formats.

Balanced Squad for a Purposeful Tour

Chair of Selectors George Bailey emphasized the importance of subcontinent tours for Australian players’ growth, stating: “The subcontinent provides many unique challenges and the opportunity to utilise different skills with bat and ball. We hope repeated experiences in these conditions will assist players in developing an effective method and understanding of their game for future sub-continent tours.”

The four-day squad features promising talents like Xavier Bartlett, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, and Lance Morris. These players will return to Australia in time for the start of the Sheffield Shield season.

Bailey also highlighted the need to balance priorities, especially with the upcoming domestic summer in mind: “For many of these players, we remain interested in the development of their short-form cricket as well, but balancing out priorities meant we wanted them back and available for the start of the Sheffield Shield season.”

Australia A Tour of India - Fixtures

Four-Day Matches (Red Ball) - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

September 16-19: 1st Four-Day Match

September 23-26: 2nd Four-Day Match

One-Day Matches (White Ball) - Green Park Stadium, Kanpur

September 30: 1st One-Day Match

October 3: 2nd One-Day Match

October 5: 3rd One-Day Match

Australia A four-day squad: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott

Australia A one-day squad: Cooper Connolly, Harry Dixon, Jack Edwards, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Mackenzie Harvey, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland, Callum Vidler.

This tour promises to be a defining moment for several Australian prospects, giving them critical match time in subcontinental conditions, with selectors closely monitoring performances ahead of future senior team selections.