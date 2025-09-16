Australia A Tour of India 2025: India A vs Australia A Full Schedule, Squads & Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

The highly anticipated Australia A tour of India 2025 promises thrilling cricket action, featuring two unofficial Tests and three one-day matches. With India A aiming to test their bench strength and Australia A looking to expose emerging talent, this series is set to be a high-stakes affair for cricket enthusiasts. Here’s a comprehensive guide to the fixtures, squads, standout players, venues, and live streaming options.

India A Squad and Leadership Dynamics

For the multi-day matches in Lucknow, Shreyas Iyer will lead India A, presenting an opportunity to cement his case for a return to the senior Indian Test side. With 811 runs in 24 innings at an average of 36.86, Iyer will be joined by seasoned players Abhimanyu Easwaran, N. Jagadeesan, and promising talents like Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan. Notably, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will join the squad for the second unofficial Test, strengthening the side’s batting and bowling depth.

In the one-day series at Kanpur, leadership will rotate between Rajat Patidar and Tilak Varma, with Patidar captaining the first game before handing over the reins. This approach provides young leaders with valuable exposure and ensures squad flexibility. Players like Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, and Ravi Bishnoi will be key to India A’s limited-overs strategy.

Australia A: Emerging Talent on Display

Australia A brings a strong mix of youth and experience. In the red-ball squad, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, and Cooper Connolly lead the charge, while the one-day team boasts Jake Fraser-McGurk, whose IPL 2024 exploits made headlines. Other notable names include Aaron Hardie, Todd Murphy, and Liam Scott, who are expected to challenge India A’s batting and bowling line-ups. This tour provides a perfect platform for these players to stake claims for senior national selection.

Match Venues and Schedule

The tour spans two iconic Indian cricket venues:

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow – Host of the four-day unofficial Tests on September 16-19 and September 23-26.

Green Park Stadium, Kanpur – Venue for the one-day series from September 30 to October 5.

Both stadiums offer a balanced contest for bat and ball, ensuring intense matches and strategic gameplay.

Full Schedule Overview

FormatDateVenue

1st Four-Day Sept 16-19 Lucknow

2nd Four-Day Sept 23-26 Lucknow

1st One-Day Sept 30 Kanpur

2nd One-Day Oct 3 Kanpur

3rd One-Day Oct 5 Kanpur

Key Players to Watch

Shreyas Iyer will be the focal point for India A, with performances here potentially influencing senior Test team selection. Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan can make impactful contributions, while Prasidh Krishna and Khaleel Ahmed provide pace and wicket-taking options.

For Australia A, keep an eye on Jake Fraser-McGurk in the ODIs and Cooper Connolly in red-ball cricket. Emerging bowlers like Todd Murphy and Xavier Bartlett could trouble India A’s batting line-up on subcontinental pitches.

Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can catch all the matches live on Jio Hotstar, ensuring uninterrupted access to every boundary, wicket, and strategic maneuver. With expert commentary and real-time updates, viewers won’t miss a moment of this enthralling series.

Expert Insights and Expectations

This tour isn’t just about results; it’s about testing bench strength, assessing emerging talent, and fine-tuning strategies ahead of India’s home season. India A will rely on their young stars to make a statement, while Australia A will aim to adapt quickly to Indian conditions and showcase their next generation of cricketing stars. Expect close contests, high-scoring innings, and memorable performances that could shape careers.