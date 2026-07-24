/Australia and England explore playing historic Ashes Test in India to save red ball cricket

In an unprecedented move aimed at safeguarding the future of traditional red ball cricket, administrators from Australia and England are actively considering an audacious proposal to stage a Test match between their two nations on Indian soil.
The initiative reflects growing structural concerns among global cricket leaders regarding declining public interest and commercial viability for Test matches outside a few core markets. While formal scheduling has not yet commenced, Cricket Australia chief executive officer Todd Greenberg confirmed that the concept remains very much on the table if it helps energize the red ball format within the sport's largest global market.
Cricket Australia Position and Administrative Synergy
Traditionally, the rivalry between Australia and England in the longest format is confined strictly to the iconic Ashes series, hosted on a alternating four year home and away cycle. However, as international franchise T20 leagues continue to occupy larger windows on the global calendar, cricket boards are seeking innovative avenues to keep Test cricket attractive and visible to massive television audiences.
Speaking in an interview with BBC Sport, Todd Greenberg stated that Cricket Australia is entirely open to exploring the concept of playing a Test against England in India if the opportunity aligns with global scheduling frameworks. He clarified that while the governing body is not currently drafting fixtures, they are committed to remaining flexible.
"It's not something that we are planning, but it's open for consideration. We'd have to be open to considering all options."
Greenberg emphasized the strong collaborative alignment existing between Cricket Australia, the England and Wales Cricket Board, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
"Our relationship with the ECB and the BCCI is very strong and clearly there are opportunities in India to put more content in certain areas."
The Centenary Precedent and the Market Appeal of India
The proposal comes at a time when Australia and England are already preparing for a landmark historical fixture. The two nations are scheduled to play a special one off Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March 2027 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the inaugural Test match played between them in 1877.
Staging an Ashes or neutral Test match in India would represent a historic shift, though neutral Test cricket is not without precedent. India previously hosted neutral red ball fixtures during the 1999 Asian Test Championship, while Australia and Pakistan contested a Test series on neutral territory in England in 2010. Furthermore, the International Cricket Council has routinely utilized neutral English venues like Lord's, The Oval, and Southampton to host the World Test Championship finals.
Cricket Australia is also taking active steps to expand its domestic product into the Indian subcontinent. Later this year, the Big Bash League will hold an overseas regular season fixture for the first time in its history, featuring the Melbourne Renegades against the Perth Scorchers in Chennai.
Greenberg expressed optimism that bringing an elite rivalry like Australia versus England to neutral Indian venues would capture the imagination of millions of passionate local supporters.
"I think Test cricket between us, India and England is very strong and probably bucking the trend in some other parts of the world. We want to make sure we grow and strengthen it."
Any formal implementation of this proposal would require unanimous contractual approval and logistical coordination between the BCCI, the ECB, and Cricket Australia.
ASHES 2027 SCHEDULE
1st Test - 18th to 22nd June, Nottingham
2nd Test - 30th Jun to 4th Jul, Lord’s
3rd Test - 8th to 12th July, Edgbaston
4th Test - 21st to 25th July, Southampton
5th Test - 29th Jul to 2nd Aug, The Oval
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