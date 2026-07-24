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Australia and England explore playing historic Ashes Test in India to save red ball cricket

In an unprecedented move aimed at safeguarding the future of traditional red ball cricket, administrators from Australia and England are actively considering an audacious proposal to stage a Test match between their two nations on Indian soil.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
Australia and England explore playing historic Ashes Test in India to save red ball cricket
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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