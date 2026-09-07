/Australia announce 16-member Test squad for South Africa tour, Marnus Labuschagne retained

Australia have announced a 16-member squad for their upcoming three-Test World Test Championship series against South Africa, with under-pressure batter Marnus Labuschagne retaining his place in the team.
The series will begin on October 9 in Durban and will be Australia's first Test assignment in South Africa since 2018. The two teams last met in the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's in 2025, where South Africa defeated Australia to claim the title.
Labuschagne remains part of Australia's Test plans despite a prolonged lean run with the bat. The right-hander has not scored a Test century since July 2023 and has faced increasing pressure over his place in the side. He has been included alongside Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith and Cooper Connolly in Australia's batting group.
The selectors have also included all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster, while Matthew Kuhnemann has been added to the squad alongside frontline spinner Nathan Lyon.
Captain Pat Cummins will lead an experienced fast-bowling group that includes Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland. The squad also features wicketkeepers Alex Carey and Josh Inglis, while Michael Neser provides another all-round option. The three additions to the squad from Australia's recent Test group are Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kuhnemann and Michael Neser.
The three-Test series will be played across October, with the opening match scheduled in Durban.
1st Test: October 9-13, Kingsmead, Durban
2nd Test: October 18-22, St George's Park, Gqeberha
3rd Test: October 27-31, Newlands, Cape Town
The series carries significant World Test Championship importance, with Australia and South Africa among the teams competing for places in the next WTC Final at The Oval.
Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.
The South Africa series will also mark Australia's return to the country for Test cricket after eight years, with the three matches set to play a key role in the ongoing WTC cycle.
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