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Australia announce 16-member Test squad for South Africa tour, Marnus Labuschagne retained

Australia have announced a strong 16-member Test squad for their upcoming three-match series against South Africa. Marnus Labuschagne has retained his place, while Pat Cummins will lead an experienced pace attack on the tour.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 10:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
Australia announce 16-member Test squad for South Africa tour, Marnus Labuschagne retained
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Australia announce 16-member Test squad for South Africa tour, Marnus Labuschagne retained
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