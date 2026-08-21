/Australia announce 2nd Test playing XI vs Bangladesh, Opener who last played vs India 3 years back makes a comeback

Australia have revealed their playing eleven for the upcoming second Test match against Bangladesh, which begins on Saturday, August 22, in Mackay. Facing pressure after a stunning defeat in the series opener, captain Pat Cummins confirmed that Nathan Lyon has retained his position in the side. Meanwhile, Matthew Renshaw has stepped in to replace Jake Weatherald, who was dropped from the squad the previous week.
This fixture marks the first Test appearance for Renshaw in over three years, with his previous outing in the white format coming against India during the second Test of the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi. Skipper Cummins expressed strong belief that the 30 year old batter is fully prepared to re-enter the Test arena.
Discussing the selection, Cummins stated, 'We just want his best,' and added, 'I think some of the kind of chat about Renners in the past is he can look different from day to day. I think now, when you get to your back half of your career as a batter, you want to really know what you look like at your best and I think he does that.'
The Australian leader further explained, 'That's the hope with Renners, is to keep bringing your best version every day. That's being nice and sharp, putting a bit of pressure back on the bowlers.'
In addition to these lineup adjustments, Scott Boland and backup wicket keeper batter Josh Inglis will once again sit out from the starting team.
Series Context and Match Schedule
The home side enters this final fixture of the two match series in a desperate bid to salvage pride and avoid a historic series loss. Bangladesh claimed their maiden Test victory in Australia during the first encounter in Darwin, driven by a stellar all round performance from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and a maiden Test century by Tanzid Hasan Tamim. Najmul Hossain Shanto and his squad only need a draw or a win to secure the series triumph, leaving Cummins and his men with no room for error.
The action kicks off on August 22 at 5:30 AM IST at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. Fans wishing to follow the action live can watch the television broadcast on the Star Sports network, or stream the game digitally through the JioHotstar app and website.
Confirmed Squads
Australia Playing XI: Matthew Renshaw, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Full Australia Squad: Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Matthew Renshaw.
Full Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Litton Das, Shoriful Islam.
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