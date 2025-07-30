Australia Announce Strong White-Ball Squads For South Africa Tour; Travis Head Returns, Mitch Owen Added In Both Formats

SA vs AUS: Australia have named their white-ball squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa, and rising allrounder Mitch Owen has been rewarded for his blistering form with maiden selections in both the T20I and ODI squads. The 23-year-old, who made headlines with his performances in BBL 14 and the Caribbean T20s, is the only uncapped player across both 14-member squads.

Mitch Owen Breaks Through

Owen’s rise has been nothing short of impressive. His dynamic performances in the Big Bash League were followed by a sensational T20 debut in the Caribbean, where he struck at a remarkable 192.30 strike rate. His inclusion reflects Australia’s focus on grooming fresh talent in the lead-up to major ICC events.

ODI Leadership Handed to Marsh

With Pat Cummins rested for the ODI leg, Mitchell Marsh will take over the captaincy duties for both formats. Marsh continues to be central to Australia’s white-ball plans, with selectors banking on his leadership ahead of a crucial period.

Key Returns

Australia’s squads have been bolstered by the return of Travis Head, Josh Hazlewood, and Matt Short, all of whom missed games during the recent West Indies tour. Head and Hazlewood were rested for the T20Is, while Short withdrew late due to a side strain.

The ODI squad sees a mix of experience and fresh faces following some high-profile retirements and availability changes post the Champions Trophy 2025, where Australia reached the semi-finals.

Zampa: “Building Towards the T20 World Cup”

Veteran leg-spinner Adam Zampa emphasized the importance of these matches in preparing for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. “We've been playing some really good cricket but our World Cups haven't gone to plan, the last couple,” Zampa told cricket.com.au. “We’ve got a lot of new guys, new faces, new roles—so it’s about getting them ready for whatever pops up in that T20 World Cup.”

Young Pacers in Focus

Xavier Bartlett and Lance Morris, who made their ODI debuts during the home series against West Indies, are again included as part of the long-term planning towards the next ODI World Cup in Southern Africa.

The upcoming tour in Darwin, Cairns, and Townsville will feature three T20Is and three ODIs, marking a vital chapter in Australia’s white-ball roadmap.

Australia T20I Squad:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI Squad:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa