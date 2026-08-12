/Australia announce strong XI for 1st Test vs Bangladesh: Scott Boland misses out; check full lineup

Australia have announced a near full-strength side for the first Test against Bangladesh, reuniting their formidable pace attack and welcoming back key players from injury as they prepare for the two-match series, starting on Thursday at TIO Stadium (Marrara Stadium) in Darwin.
Captain Pat Cummins confirmed the XI on the eve of the match, with Josh Hazlewood preferred over Scott Boland for the third seamer’s spot. This brings back the "Fab Four" of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon together for the first time in more than a year.
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Hazlewood Preferred Over Boland: Veteran seamer Josh Hazlewood has been given the nod over Scott Boland, reuniting the formidable frontline pace attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Hazlewood.
Lyon Returns: Off-spinner Nathan Lyon makes his comeback to the Test XI after completing his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Dual Pace All-Rounders: Australia continues to bolster its balance by naming two pace-bowling all-rounders in Cameron Green (batting at No. 5) and Beau Webster.
Weatherald At The Top: Jake Weatherald joins Travis Head to partner at the top of the order.
Skipper Pat Cummins said Scott Boland was unlucky to miss selection, but suggested the right-armer would be firmly in the mix over the coming months as Australia prepare for a busy upcoming Test schedule.
"We were pretty certain we wanted Lyono (Lyon) in the side, so (it came down to) working out what the make-up of the quicks were," said Cummins.
"It's always a pretty tight call. It's one of those ones where there's not much you can say to Scotty other than obviously there's a lot of cricket coming up. But he knows his worth and how good he is. I'm sure he'll be out there at some point pretty soon," he added.
Cummins also confirmed Cameron Green would bat at No.5 ahead of Carey and Webster as the Aussies look for the right mix with their middle-order.
"Kez (Carey) has won a few games for us at No.6. We like that combination of him and Webster at six and seven," the Aussie skipper said.
"We feel like Greeny's a good No.5 - you can try and get funky, but we thought that's kind of how the team will function the best. Pretty good problem to have when someone like Kez could bat even higher than he is," he added.
Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
AUS vs BAN Test Series schedule:
First Test: August 13-17, Darwin
Second Test: August 22-26, Mackay
Currently sitting at the top of the World Test Championship table, Australia will be targeting a clean sweep, while Najmul Hossain Shanto’s Bangladesh squad aims to cause an upset on Australian soil.
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